A crash involving two vehicles in which four people were injured was among drunk driving incidents that were reported across the nation on New Year’s Eve and yesterday.
One of the vehicles flipped over on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) in Kaohsiumg after its driver, a 19-year-old surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly rammed the other vehicle from behind.
Testing showed that Lai had a blood alcohol level of 0.77mg per liter (mg/L), more than three times the legal limit of 0.25mg/L.
Photo courtesy of the police
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old surnamed Chang (張), and two passengers were injured and admitted to hospital.
The National Highway Police Bureau cited Lai as saying that he had had “a few drinks with friends” during a New Year’s Eve celebration.
Lai would be charged for offenses against public safety under the Criminal Code, the bureau said.
Separately, Kaohsiung police arrested a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu (余) during a New Year’s Eve party near the city’s port after he allegedly groped the buttocks of two young women.
Yu would be charged with breaching the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法), police said.
Bystanders who were alarmed by the women screaming identified Yu as the culprit, police said, citing Yu as saying that he touched the women “by accident.”
The incident happened near the stage where Wu Bai (伍佰) and other Taiwanese music acts were performing in front of two naval frigates ahead of a large fireworks display.
Police in Taipei enhanced checks in the week before New Year’s Eve, recording 87 drunk driving incidents.
Police said that the checks would continue over the coming weeks.
Police in Changhua County impounded 14 vehicles after drunk driving incidents between 8pm to midnight on New Year’s Eve, while police in Hsinchu City yesterday recorded four drunk driving incidents.
All drivers involved in the incidents in Changhua and Hsinchu would be charged with offenses against public safety, authorities said.
