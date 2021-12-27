Son of Jacky Wu on bail after marijuana incident

ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub

By Chien Li-chung, Chen Hui-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana.

Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).

Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said.

TV show host Jacky Wu, right, and his son, Rick Wu, pose in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Gorgeous Entertainment

He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000.

Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving the office.

He was on Wednesday scheduled to appear at a news conference to promote his new album, but his management company, Easy C&C, canceled the event.

“Not teaching one’s child properly is a father’s failure. This is our responsibility as parents,” Jacky Wu wrote on Facebook. “I earnestly appeal to the judge to render him a heavy punishment. I’m ashamed as a father, and can’t shirk the blame.”

Rick Wu made headlines in 2018 when he said on Instagram that he would bomb Taipei City Hall if his girlfriend did not recover from an illned. He received a one-year deferred sentence and was required to pay a NT$500,000 fine.