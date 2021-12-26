Canada’s de facto embassy is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Taiwan this year, having witnessed the nation’s democratic transformation amid growing cooperation between Taipei and Ottawa in multiple areas, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) Executive Director Jordan Reeves said.
CTOT represents Canada’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.
“We’re celebrating CTOT’s 35th year, but we’re also celebrating Taiwan’s successful transition to a high-tech democratic society, because this has certainly contributed to the richness and diversity of our people-to-people ties today,” Reeves said.
Photo: CNA
CTOT opened on Nov. 28, 1986, with only three employees and a goal of supporting bilateral exchanges and Canadians living in Taiwan, he said.
“At the time, there were no direct flights to Canada, bilateral trade was only C$1.6 billion [US$1.25 billion] and of course, Taiwan at that time was still under martial law,” he said.
Since then, Taiwan has changed a great deal. It has become a democracy, with its first direct presidential election held in 1996, he said.
“Taiwan has also made enormous strides in terms of gender equality, human rights, democratic governance, media freedom, all these areas, and has become a very trusted friend and trading partner for Canada,” Reeves said.
Trade between the two countries was valued at C$7.5 billion in the first nine months of the year, he said, adding that trade has increased 10 percent annually since the office opened.
Today, three airlines offer direct flights between Taiwan and Canada, although most have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reeves said that since 1986, the two countries have signed 40 memorandums of understanding in areas ranging from agricultural science to transportation and safety, with 28 still in place.
“You can say that the expansion of our office, our size and responsibilities have also very closely tracked Taiwan’s transition to a vibrant and economically diverse, inclusive society,” he said.
Naming one area of close bilateral cooperation, Reeves said Taiwan’s national health insurance scheme, launched in 1995, was partly modeled on Canada’s universal healthcare system.
More recently, Canadian public health officials have participated in discussions with Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to learn from Taiwan how to best control and manage COVID-19, he said.
Another area of cooperation is on indigenous issues, and the two countries have for two decades organized exchanges and collaboration between indigenous leaders, policymakers and artists, Reeves said.
“We also started, back in 2010, a working holiday program for Taiwanese youth, and under that program to date, 12,000 Taiwanese youth have visited Canada,” he said.
Looking to the future, Reeves said that the latest round of the annual Canada-Taiwan economic dialogues, held on Dec. 14, would bolster supply chain cooperation, and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties, with plans to undertake a joint supply chain study in sectors of mutual interest.
The two countries also discussed organizing a series of business roundtables beginning next year focused on electric vehicles, 5G, advanced manufacturing and other areas, a CTOT news release said.
Taiwan was Canada’s 15th-largest trading partner and its sixth-largest in Asia last year, CTOT said.
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
Sex addiction is an illness that can be treated with drugs therapy and counseling, a New Taipei City-based psychologist said on Tuesday, after Taiwanese-American musician Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) alleged infidelities sparked a week-long public debate. Wang’s estranged wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), has accused him of having extramarital affairs and sex with prostitutes, saying that he is addicted to sex, after Wang on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that the couple is getting divorced. While Taiwanese and other Asian societies rarely discuss or acknowledge sex addiction, the condition is frequently invoked by Western celebrities and politicians embroiled in scandals, said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), who
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should