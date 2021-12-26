Petition seeks a ban on capturing crabs with eggs

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A petition to ban the capture of female crabs carrying fertilized eggs has garnered more than 2,700 signatures after it was posted on the government’s public policy platform by National Chengchi University professor Cheng Tung-liao (鄭同僚) this week.

Cheng said that he was astonished to see a basketful of female crucifix crabs for sale at the Magong Fisheries Market in Penghu County while he was visiting the outlying island.

“Those crabs could give birth to many young crabs,” Cheng said.

Crabs are stored in a crate at the Magong Fisheries Market in Penghu County in an undated photograph taken by National Chengchi University professor Cheng Tung-liao. Photo courtesy of Cheng Tung-liao

When asked why they would take those crabs, which Cheng believes are not as tasty as other species, the fishers said that someone else would catch them if they did not.

Cheng said he was astonished at the “destructive mentality.”

The limits on crab catches are too conservative if Taiwan wants to foster sustainable maritime ecology in littoral areas, he said.

The law should be amended to completely ban the capture of female crabs that are carrying eggs, he said.

The Fishery Agency’s Regulations on Capturing Crabs in Littoral and Coastal Areas (沿近海捕撈蟳蟹類漁獲管制措施規定) stipulate that female crabs carrying fertilized eggs cannot be taken between Aug. 16 and Nov. 15.

Fishery Agency Director Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) said that the rules not only place the three-month restriction on capturing crabs carrying eggs, but also place limits based on each animal’s size.

The agency is to host a meeting next month, at which experts, civic groups and fishery associations are invited to further discuss the issue, Chang said.