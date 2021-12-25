An agreement to enhance collaboration in the semiconductor manufacturing industry was reached yesterday as the ruling parties of Taiwan and Japan held a second “two plus two” videoconference, at which Japan reaffirmed its support of Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The meeting focused on foreign affairs and economic policies, with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) taking part in Taipei, while Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was represented by Foreign Affairs Division head Masahisa Sato and Economy, Trade and Industry Division head Akimasa Ishikawa.
At the start of the meeting, Sato held a sugar apple from Taiwan to express his strong support for the nation’s agricultural products, Lo said, adding that at an event in Japan last week, Ishikawa held an orange from Taiwan for the same reason.
Photo: Chien Hui-ju, Taipei Times
Taiwan has leading roles in advanced and mature process technologies for chip production, while “the semiconductor industry has become a silicon shield protecting our nation,” Chiu told a news conference following the meeting.
“It is also a priority concern for Japan, because IC chip shortages and supply chain disruptions have affected Japan’s economic development,” he said, adding that both sides agreed to bilateral collaboration on the chip supply chain, which would be a strategic effort to bolster national security.
“Taiwan and Japan have a very close relationship in terms of history and the mutual good friendship between our people,” he said. “Both nations also have close ties in business and trade, regional geopolitical security, and regional economic development.”
Both sides agreed that collaboration in the semiconductor industry and its supply chain management would help build a more complete framework and enhance cooperation, Chiu said.
Citing Sato, he said that the Japanese Diet has passed legislation for 5G mobile network technology and is expected to introduce new legislation soon to bolster Japan’s semiconductor industry.
Lo said that there were enthusiastic discussions on bilateral cooperation on foreign affairs initiatives and economic policies.
“The talks touched on issues of Taiwan applying for membership in the CPTPP,” Lo said. “Congressman Sato made special mention that ahead of Japan’s general election in October, the LDP had in its party platform that it would welcome Taiwan to join the trade bloc, but no mention of China’s intention to join.”
“It is clear that the LDP has a policy to support and welcome Taiwan to join the CPTPP ... although we also discussed challenges that need to be overcome for this move,” he said, adding that “both sides have agreed not to reveal the details regarding this issue to outsiders.”
Yesterday’s meeting was the second “two plus two” virtual dialogue between the DPP and the LDP following a meeting in August, at which they discussed military and national defense issues.
