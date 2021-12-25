Sites named as prime Christmas locales

International travel Web site Booking.com on Thursday published a list of Taiwanese attractions that it described as prime locations for taking Christmas photographs.

The Dutch online travel agency in a statement described the charms of five sites across the country, ranging from Taipei 101 in the north to the banks of the Tainan Canal in the south.

The agency listed more than 50 spots in the vicinity of Taipei 101 decorated with Christmas lights, making them great backdrops for photographers.

A 20m liquid light Christmas tree is set up by the Willow River in Taichung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City Government

Attractions in the bustling shopping and business district include a 17m-tall Christmas tree near Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A11, and winter-themed installations within nearby malls, it said.

Further south, a uniquely Taiwanese Christmas tree can be found in front of Taichung Railway Station, featuring multicolored light globes that depict tapioca “boba” balls, a classic local dessert, the agency said, adding that a nearby weekend market specializes in Christmas-themed merchandise and foods.

Other notable attractions in Taichung include lighting decorations in public parks along the banks of the Willow River (柳川) near Taichung Station, which reflect in the water to create outstanding visuals, it said.

Tainan is aglow with decorations during its Christmas Light Festival, with the city’s primary installation lighting up the banks of the Tainan Canal, the agency said, adding that a range of activities are being held around the city by the local government.

In Kaohsiung, a nighttime wonderland has been created in front of Dream Mall, where three evenings of musical entertainment began yesterday and run until tomorrow, it said.

On the northeast coast of Taiwan, a series of religious-themed parades are being held in Yilan, featuring light floats depicting biblical stories such as the nativity and the sermons of Jesus.

Booking.com, based in Amsterdam, said that its recommendations were compiled based on internal data.

While Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, it is seen as an opportunity to display festive lighting and other installations, and to increase commerce throughout the country, particularly as the occasion falls on a weekend this year.