Taipei 101 to fire off 16,000 fireworks for countdown

Staff writer, with CNA





The annual New Year’s countdown show at Taipei 101 is set to fire off 16,000 fireworks over 360 seconds, one of its longest and biggest displays ever.

This year’s show has adopted the theme “Towards a Better Future” and involves animation, music and a light show in addition to the fireworks, and took about six months to prepare, Taipei 101 chairman Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) told a news conference yesterday at the building, the world’s tallest when it opened in 2004.

“We hope to use the theme this year to heal people’s hearts and also drum up morale so that the people of Taiwan, along with the international community, can look toward a better future of peace, happiness and a merry 2022,” Chang said.

The fireworks display at Taipei 101 as seen from Taipei City Hall Square on Jan. 1. Photo: CNA

A range of special fireworks displays are to be on show during the six-minute display, including dynamic wing and heart-shaped fireworks, he added.

“As long as the weather is good, the beautiful fireworks will look like angels spreading their wings in the sky, and in a way reflect warmth and hope,” Chang said.

The fireworks show would follow Taipei’s New Year’s Eve countdown party at Taipei City Hall Square, which is to include some of the hottest names from the country’s entertainment industry.

Indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), singer and songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲), pop-rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop singer Fish Leong (梁靜茹) are just some of the big names set to entertain revelers.

Taipei’s countdown party is known as one of Taiwan’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

To mark the beginning of 2018, 16,000 fireworks were fired from Taipei 101 over 360 seconds to mark the start of the new year.