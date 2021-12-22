The annual New Year’s countdown show at Taipei 101 is set to fire off 16,000 fireworks over 360 seconds, one of its longest and biggest displays ever.
This year’s show has adopted the theme “Towards a Better Future” and involves animation, music and a light show in addition to the fireworks, and took about six months to prepare, Taipei 101 chairman Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) told a news conference yesterday at the building, the world’s tallest when it opened in 2004.
“We hope to use the theme this year to heal people’s hearts and also drum up morale so that the people of Taiwan, along with the international community, can look toward a better future of peace, happiness and a merry 2022,” Chang said.
Photo: CNA
A range of special fireworks displays are to be on show during the six-minute display, including dynamic wing and heart-shaped fireworks, he added.
“As long as the weather is good, the beautiful fireworks will look like angels spreading their wings in the sky, and in a way reflect warmth and hope,” Chang said.
The fireworks show would follow Taipei’s New Year’s Eve countdown party at Taipei City Hall Square, which is to include some of the hottest names from the country’s entertainment industry.
Indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), singer and songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲), pop-rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop singer Fish Leong (梁靜茹) are just some of the big names set to entertain revelers.
Taipei’s countdown party is known as one of Taiwan’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.
To mark the beginning of 2018, 16,000 fireworks were fired from Taipei 101 over 360 seconds to mark the start of the new year.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian
PRESENTATION CUT OFF: The US should have learned from ‘decades of a failed engagement policy’ how to handle the situtaion better, Marco Rubio wrote to Biden US Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday asked US President Joe Biden why Taiwan’s video at the Summit for Democracy was censored and why the nation was underrepresented. Taiwan was represented by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at the summit last week. However, Tang’s presentation at a panel discussion on “countering digital authoritarianism and affirming democratic values” was on Friday interrupted after it showed a map showing Taiwan in a different color than China. Washington was concerned about breaking its “one China” policy and complained to Taipei, which was angry that Tang’s presentation had been