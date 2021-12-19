Hospitality workers make up bulk of furloughed workers

Staff writer, with CNA





About 12,000 employees in the hospitality sector were on formal furlough programs, making up the majority of 19,134 furloughed workers nationwide, the Ministry of Labor said on Thursday.

The ministry attributed the sector’s high number to strict border controls imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Ministry data showed that the overall number of workers on registered unpaid leave programs rose from 19,035 to 19,134 in the week ending on Wednesday.

The number of companies with furlough programs increased by 79 to 2,455, the ministry added.

Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that the number of furloughed workers in the lodging and food and beverage industries continued to fall, as some companies with 100 employees or more terminated their programs in the week following a relaxation of quarantine rules.

The number of furloughed workers in those industries fell by 275 to 2,846, the data showed.

Most companies with unpaid leave programs were small businesses offering support services, Huang said, adding that the number of workers in those programs increased by 193 to 9,539 over the past week.

Border controls affected not only travel agents, but also airlines, airline catering services and tourism-focused hotels, which together accounted for 12,000 furloughed employees, Huang said.