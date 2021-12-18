Taipei Marathon to conduct carbon footprint verification

Staff writer, with CNA





The organizers of the Taipei Marathon are to conduct carbon footprint verification for the first time in the event’s history this year, as the Taipei City Government is seeking to reduce carbon emissions with the goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.

The organizers have tasked the British Standards Institute with measuring carbon emissions, Tsai told a news conference ahead of tomorrow’s event.

The data would be used as a reference in the event’s efforts to reduce emissions by 3 percent every year until it meets the city’s requirements in 2050, he said.

Taiwan’s net-zero deadline corresponds with goals set by international organizations and major economies.

“The 2050 net-zero carbon emission goal should not be all talk, but no action,” Tsai said. “Such a big sporting event should consider how carbon emissions can be reduced every year. I think this is an important issue that connects us all in a global society.”

Taipei Department of Sports Commissioner Li Tsai-li (李再立) said net-zero emissions by 2050 is not just the marathon’s target, but that of the city as a whole.

“We hope that whenever sports events are held, people can also take time to understand the importance of conservationism and environmental protection,” Li said.

The marathon would reduce single-use plastic and other materials linked to carbon emissions by using recyclable and naturally decomposable materials, including for cups at water stations, the organizers said in a statement.

Recycling materials would also be used for trophies and finisher certificates, the marathon said, adding that it had replaced its fleet of gasoline-powered scooters with electric ones.

Fubon Financial Holdings, a major sponsor of the event, has pledged to plant 100,000 trees across Taiwan within the next five years, the organizers said.

The race is to feature 12 elite international athletes, Tsai said, adding that they have all finished 14 days of quarantine and seven days of self-health management.

The 12 would join a field of about 26,000 competitors, of which 8,000 had signed up for the marathon and 18,000 for the half marathon, he said.

Tsai said that 934 foreigners from 59 countries living in Taiwan had also signed up.

The Taipei Marathon has been held annually since 2001, with runners from east Africa typically dominating the race.