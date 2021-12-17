‘One ID’ airport trial starts

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The “One ID” scanning system started trials on Wednesday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, with the system expected to allow people to enter and leave customs with no close contact with airport security or infrastructure.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) president Jerry Dan (但昭璧) said that the One ID project, promoted by the International Air Transport Association as early as 2019, seeks to facilitate boarding using biometric scanning.

TIAC has been testing the system for more than half a year, and it went through and passed an internal stress test last month, Dan said.

People pass “One ID” facial recognition devices at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

The system has been in closed trials since Dec. 1, with passengers from two flights per day asked to pass through customs using it, or about 700 people daily, TIAC said.

Use of the One ID system is entirely voluntary and those who wish to utilize it should use check-in kiosks Nos. 9, 10, 17 or 19 to key in their information, the company said.

All personal information entered into the system is transmitted using a closed virtual private network and the information is deleted once the flight departs, it said.

However, this means that passengers have to submit their information every time they pass through customs, it said

TIAC encouraged people aged 20 or older to use the new system, but said that passengers with additional needs, such as wheelchair services or those traveling with infants, would be asked to use ordinary check-in channels.

A passenger surnamed Lee (李) on her way to Hong Kong on Wednesday said that she found the experience “unique.”

The system was convenient, as she only had to scan her face, removing the need to shuffle her passport or other documents, she said.

If the system is implemented, she would most certainly use the system the next time she leaves the country, Lee said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that the system in March went through separate trials at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport).