Taiwanese universities are willing to provide support to their Nicaraguan students who wish to remain enrolled after their country switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), National Chengchi University (NCCU) and others on Friday said that they would help with issues such as funding and part-time jobs for Nicaraguan students.
Ninety-one Nicaraguan students are enrolled in Taiwanese universities, and more than 53 percent of them receive scholarships from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while others are on scholarships funded by the International Corporation and Development Fund, the ministry said.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
In previous cases of countries switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing, the scholarships of students from the respective countries were withdrawn.
However, the four Nicaraguan students enrolled at NTU, the nine at NTNU, and the six at NCCU would be offered assistance to find solutions to possible funding issues, the schools said, joining other universities that made similar statements.
The Ministry of Education said that the students’ financial situation would likely be affected, but the “decisions of the competent authority will be respected.”
There are no Taiwanese students at universities in Nicaragua, the ministry said.
The Nicaraguan government on Thursday said that it would recognize Beijing as the only representative of China, which caused Taipei to terminate diplomatic relations with the Central American country and recall the staff at its embassy and technical mission there.
The country’s announcement to switch recognition came one month after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in an election that was widely seen as controversial.
The termination of diplomatic relations with Nicaragua leaves Taiwan with 14 diplomatic allies worldwide.
In related news, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp on Friday retired an MRT train that had livery promoting Taiwan’s four Central American allies, after that number shrank to three.
The train on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line had brightly decorated cars highlighting the culture of and promoting tourism to Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
The promotion was initially scheduled to run from Wednesday last week to Dec. 25, the operator of Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system said.
To bring more attention to the cooperation with the MRT, the Central America Trade Office in Taipei earlier this month posted a photograph on Facebook, showing Nicaragua’s then-ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino standing in a train car that featured her country.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure