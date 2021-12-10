The US Congress has over the past year introduced 51 resolutions friendly to Taiwan, far more than those of the previous two years, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said yesterday.
During a ministry news briefing in Taipei, Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) discussed the milestones in bilateral relations since US President Joe Biden took office in January.
Many US officials have reiterated their “rock-solid” support for Taiwan, with actions such as easing outdated restrictions on US officials interacting with their Taiwanese counterparts and donating 4 million COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, he said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The US invited Taiwan to the US-led Summit for Democracy, held yesterday and today, while Taipei is to respond to Washington’s call to donate US$1 million over three years to the International Fund for Public Interest Media, he added.
Taiwan’s donation, starting next year, shows its support for countering disinformation and boosting the resilience of global democratic systems, Hsu said.
Washington has also gradually normalized weapons sales to Taiwan and engaged more allies to underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he said.
Taiwan-US ties in economy and trade are robust, as the two sides on June 30 resumed talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement after a hiatus of five years and on Nov. 23 convened the second Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, while other dialogue platforms have also been formed, he said.
The US Congress also continues to demonstrate its strong support for Taiwan, Hsu said.
Since the start of the 117th session on Jan. 3, the US Senate and House of Representatives have introduced 51 resolutions friendly or related to Taiwan, exceeding the 32 introduced in the previous two years, he said.
This year’s resolutions not only address security and economic issues, but promote Taiwan-US partnerships across various areas, he added.
In June and last month, US senators Tammy Duckworth and John Cornyn, as well as US Representative Mark Takano led separate delegations to Taiwan, who arrived by military aircraft, demonstrating their support for bilateral ties, Hsu said.
Taipei and Washington are also enhancing cooperation in maritime affairs, after they in March signed a memorandum of understanding on a coast guard working group, he said.
After signing an education initiative last year, the two sides also deepened cooperation in education, with 60 students visiting Taiwan to learn Mandarin, he said.
“Overall, Taiwan-US relations have entered a new stage this year,” Hsu said, adding that he expects more exchanges next year.
Asked about the renaming of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, Hsu said that although the ministry maintains close communication with the US, it could not yet share details on the change.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without