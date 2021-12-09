Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro’s team has promised that the Central American nation’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan are to remain unchanged, despite Castro’s statement during her campaign that she would switch recognition to China if she won, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
“After the election, our embassy in Honduras established contact with the campaign staff [of Castro] and the vice president-elect,” Wu told lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan.
“They gave us their word that diplomatic ties will not be affected,” Wu said, adding that Castro would assume office on Jan. 27.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
He did not say if Taiwan would be sending a delegation to attend her inauguration ceremony.
Castro’s victory in the country’s presidential election on Nov. 28 means that she is to become its first female president.
However, Castro’s presidency might end the 80-year diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and Honduras.
The 62-year-old wife of ousted former Honduran president Jose Manuel Zelaya had said during her campaign that she would switch diplomatic relations to China if she won, although one of her close aides later said no final decision had been made.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated Castro on her victory in a Twitter post on Wednesday last week.
Castro retweeted the post and thanked Tsai, in a move interpreted by some to mean that the nations’ ties would remain intact.
