Pan-green camp politicians yesterday joined human rights advocates in calling on the government to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, while announcing that they would hold a “Boycott Beijing 2022” march in Taipei tomorrow.
The march would start at 10am in front of the Bank of China office building on Songren Road near the Taipei City Government offices in Xinyi District (信義) and end at Taipei 101, they told a media briefing outside the Legislative Yuan.
Taiwan has a pivotal role in protecting human rights and freedom in the Asia-Pacific region, said independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who led the event.
Photo: CNA
Citing China’s increased oppression of ethnic minority groups, Lim said: “The Tibetan and Uighur peoples, as well those in Hong Kong, have placed their hope in Taiwan.”
“International communities have voiced concern, and are planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics... Taiwan must be involved, we cannot stay out of this movement,” he said.
Lim said that he had recently had an online conversation with US NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom, who has spoken out about labor camps, torture and the forced sterilization of Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang region, as well as Beijing’s treatment of Tibetans and Hong Kongers.
Together with critics of China, Freedom is leading a drive to boycott the Winter Games in Beijing.
“After the COVID-19 situation subsides, we hope to invite him for a visit, to organize an international summit meeting on human rights issues,” Lim said.
DPP Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) spoke about the plight of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) and China’s “genocide policies,” saying that they have caused Uighur women “untold suffering and pain.”
“China’s actions are like that of Nazi Germany,” she said, comparing the Beijing Games with the 1936 Berlin Games.
Australia, Lithuania and the US and have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Fan said.
“Tibetans are living in miserable conditions. In the 70 years since China’s takeover of Tibet, the religion, culture and education systems of Tibetans have been destroyed,” Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan director Tashi Tsering (扎西慈仁) said.
Tsering accused the Chinese government of soliciting YouTubers from other countries to film “fraudulent” videos showing that the Tibetan people are “living in happiness.”
“It is the Chinese government’s attempt at brainwashing the whole world regarding what is happening in Tibet,” he said. “We want to tell people that you cannot trust ... the Chinese Communist Party.”
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have