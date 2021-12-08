The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) yesterday confirmed that it has found through an expanded investigation that an employee had accessed Wikipedia pages a few times on Thursday, but the content on those pages was related to civil engineering, not on the domestic violence case involving Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) and her ex-boyfriend Raphael Lin (林秉樞).
The agency disclosed its findings after its IP address was found to be used to edit a Wikipedia entry on Lin, which said that Lin was seen in photographs with Vice President William Lai (賴清德), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and other celebrities.
“On Sunday, we did not find any record showing that our IP address connected to any Wikipedia page when we searched Wikipedia’s IP address 103.102.166.224. On Monday, we retained IT professionals to help us investigate by identifying other IP addresses used by Wikipedia. There were indeed records of one of our employees browsing through pages on Wikipedia at the time the entry was edited,” it said.
“However, the content on those pages was not about Lin or other information involved in the domestic violence case,” the agency said. “Based on the record we have so far, we cannot establish if the connection to Wikipedia led to a more detailed search over the Internet or proved that some content had been edited.”
The DGH employee was checking Wikipedia for information on civil engineering, the agency said, adding that it cannot investigate further unless the record showed otherwise.
With the intensive media coverage of the domestic abuse allegation, Lin was accused of asking Internet “trolls” to sway public opinions in his favor.
Local media reported that Lin had good relations with politicians and celebrities, particularly those of the pan-green camp.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
