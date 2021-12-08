It is important to ensure that gas water heaters are installed properly and are well ventilated, a physician said, after a woman was recently treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
A 37-year-old woman surnamed Chang (張) from Miaoli County fainted three times in 10 months while at home, Da Chien General Hospital vice dean Tsai Chien-tsung (蔡建宗) said.
The hospital ran tests on her heart and brain, but could not find anything abnormal, until she fainted again on Thursday and was brought to the hospital after losing consciousness.
Photo courtesy of Da Chien General Hospital via CNA
The hospital ran tests again and diagnosed her with carbon monoxide poisoning, Tsai said.
“We spoke to the family and discovered that the past three times Chang fainted was just after she had used the water heater,” he said.
Chang moved into her current residence in February, and fainted within a month of moving in, Tsai said.
After she fainted on Thursday, Chang’s family told her to lie down, thinking she was tired, but then they were unable to wake her up and called an ambulance, he said.
When the hospital ran tests they found that the concentration of carbon monoxide in Chang’s blood was 36 percent — compared with the normal level of about 5 percent — so doctors put her on hyperbaric oxygen therapy to get her levels back to normal, he said.
“Normally fainting in patients is caused by problems with the cardiovascular or cerebral systems. So, it is quite easy to overlook something like carbon monoxide poisoning,” Tsai said.
Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning typically increase in winter, as people tend to close their windows, which affects air flow in the home, he said.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can also be hard to identify at first, as they start out as just a light headache and mild dizziness, Tsai said, adding that when the symptoms worsen, nausea and sleepiness set in, and in severe cases the person can pass out.
Early treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning is important to prevent permanent damage to the nervous system, Tsai said.
Aside from ensuring good ventilation around gas heaters, people should install carbon monoxide detectors, which sound an alarm if carbon monoxide levels are too high, he said.
Separately, the Ministry of the Interior wrote on Facebook on Nov. 12 that there have been 45 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning this year alone, of which 90 percent were caused by gas heaters being installed in rooms with poor ventilation.
If a person experiences symptoms such as dizziness, nausea or weakness in the limbs while using a gas heater, it is imperative that they investigate the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, the ministry said.
If a person experiences any symptoms, they should immediately turn the gas water heater off, open the window and move outside, away from the source of carbon monoxide, it said, adding that if their symptoms persist they should call the emergency services at 119.
If installing the heater in a ventilated area is not an option, a strong exhaust should be attached, the ministry said.
“This is not something you should take chances with. The safety of your family is what is most important,” it said.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without