The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has confirmed that 666 Taiwanese accused of telecom fraud and other crimes had been extradited to China from around the world since 2016, but did not specify when the extraditions took place.
MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) was speaking on Wednesday after human rights organization Safeguard Defenders on Tuesday released a report showing that more than 600 Taiwanese had been extradited to China between 2016 and 2019.
In 2016, Beijing authorities began increasing their efforts to have Taiwanese sent to China if they were accused of crimes in other countries involving victims from China, Chiu said.
Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times
The countries, which did not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but mostly had extradition treaties with China, often did so “without any consultation or prior notification to the Taiwanese authorities,” the report said.
Spain sent the most Taiwanese to China at 219, followed by Cambodia at 117, the report said.
The report said that “the majority of extraditions of Taiwanese nationals have taken place in the last five years,” although the organization had documented similar cases over the past decade.
Chiu did not elaborate why there had been an uptick in extraditions of Taiwanese since 2016, but attributed it to a change in Beijing’s policy.
Relations between Taiwan and China soured after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party took office in 2016. Beijing has since cut official contacts with Taipei and increased its efforts to isolate Taiwan from the international community.
Chiu said that since July 2019, most of the Taiwanese arrested overseas for their involvement in fraud cases had been repatriated to Taiwan to be investigated and put on trial.
This was probably because the Chinese government knew that most of the illegal gains in those cases had been sent back to Taiwan, and that without working with Taiwan, it would be difficult to claim compensation for Chinese victims, he said.
The report also described the extraditions of Taiwanese as a “geopolitical” issue, as Beijing has used its extradition treaties with other countries to exert its control over Taiwan.
The council said it has repeatedly protested against China using extradition as a means to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty.
It also urged Beijing to work with Taiwan to combat transnational crimes based on the Cross-Strait Joint Crime-Fighting and Judicial Mutual Assistance Agreement (海峽兩岸共同打擊犯罪及司法互助協議), which was signed in 2009.
The agreement stipulates that law enforcement officials from Taiwan and China must work together to retrieve suspects and return them to their respective nations for trial.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without
ONLY OPTION: The government will cover the quarantine fees of travelers from the list of 10 high-risk nations, as they can only stay in a government centralized facility he Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday added Egypt, Malawi, Mozambique and Nigeria to its list of “key high-infection risk” countries for COVID-19. In light of the risk posed by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southern Africa and designated a “variant of concern” by the WHO last week, the CECC on Friday listed six southern African countries — South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini — as key high-risk countries. People who have traveled to the 10 countries, including transit passengers and airline crew, in the 14 days before arriving in Taiwan, must stay in