The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions is considering a nationwide protest against teachers being “drafted” to direct traffic outside of schools after a teacher was injured in an accident in Kaohsiung, it said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a Kaohsiung Fenghsiang Junior High School teacher surnamed Liang (梁) was involved in a vehicle accident while directing traffic outside the school, resulting in contusions and an intracranial hemorrhage, federation president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) said, adding that Liang is in critical condition at a hospital.
It is not a teacher’s responsibility to direct traffic, but many schools have nevertheless required them to perform this duty, Hou said.
The Ministry of Education has turned a blind eye to the practice, he said, adding that it should not take the lives of educators to get the government’s attention.
Local county government officials have been reluctant to ask traffic police to perform traffic duties and have instead accused teachers of being heartless, he said.
The federation said that the ministry should address the matter, or it might organize a nationwide movement and ask teachers to refuse to direct traffic at schools should the ministry continue to ignore the issue.
Former education minister Huang Jung-tsun (黃榮村) was the only official to call attention to the traffic directing duties, he said.
Federation deputy secretary-general Chang Hsu-cheng (張旭政) quoted Huang as saying on Oct. 14, 2003, that “teachers are not legally obligated to perform traffic duties, but have instead done so out of a sense of responsibility and compassion. That teachers must shoulder responsibility for tasks outside of their regular duties should be investigated.”
However, the ministry did not take any action, Chang said.
Federation member Lo Te-shuei (羅德水) said that unions want the ministry to resolve the issue and prevent similar accidents.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize