Taiwan is to invest NT$8 billion (US$288.12 million) over five years to build a solid foundation for the research and development of quantum technology to sustain Taiwan’s competitive edge, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.
Presenting its plan at the weekly Cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said that it is starting this year by launching cross-department efforts to focus on developing critical technologies in the quantum sector.
Research and development is to focus on quantum computing and quantum communication, specifically on materials, quantum bit (Qubit) and cryoelectronic systems, quantum optics and detectors, as well as chips used for quantum communication, the ministry said.
In terms of software, the ministry is to establish a collaborative platform to jointly develop quantum algorithms and software design, as well as focus on developing quantum encryption and a quantum transmission control protocol, it said.
Quantum computing is the next generation of computing and quantum parallelism, alongside artificial intelligence and big data, will form the framework for a future “smart” society, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said.
Quantum technology will usher in revolutionary changes in the information security, finance, industry, transportation and national defense sectors, Su said, adding that other governments have recognized this and invested heavily in the field, led by tech firms such as IBM, Google and Microsoft.
The core of quantum computing lies in quantum chips — the manufacture of which is in line with Taiwan’s strengths in the sector, Su said, adding that Academia Sinica also possesses the capability to manufacture, control and operate machines that can read information stored on quantum chips
The Shalun Science Park in Tainan is to become the base of Academia Sinica’s research and development into quantum technology, Su added.
The Shalun center will also serve to integrate hardware and software capabilities, and provide jobs that foster talent in the industry, setting the foundation for Taiwan’s bid to make a breakthrough in this industry, he said.
