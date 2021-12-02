The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the Dutch House of Representatives for passing motions in support of maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait and closer Taiwan-Lithuania ties.
The Dutch house set a record when it overwhelmingly passed two motions friendly to Taiwan in one day, the ministry said in a news release.
The move again demonstrates the house’s strong support for Taiwan, after it on Tuesday last week passed a motion backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the International Criminal Police Organization, it said.
Photo: Reuters
Of the two motions passed on Tuesday, one urged the Dutch government to object to any unilateral changes of the cross-strait “status quo” by China, it said.
It was initiated by Dutch lawmaker Raymond de Roon, chairman of the house’s Committee on Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and was passed by a vote of 120 to 30, the ministry said.
In the proposal, De Roon raised concerns about China’s increasing military activities in the Taiwan Strait and urged other European countries to support Taiwan, the ministry said.
The other motion urged the Dutch government to push the EU to support Lithuania, which is facing retaliation from China over its decision to host the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius and its plans to open a representative office in Taiwan, the ministry said.
The motion was proposed by Dutch lawmakers Ruben Brekelmans and Agnes Mulder, and passed by a vote of 117 to 33, it said.
According to the house’s Web site, De Roon, Brekelmans and Mulder belong to the Party for Freedom, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, and the Christian Democratic Appeal party respectively.
Taiwan and the Netherlands are good partners that share the values of democracy, rule of law, freedom and human rights, the ministry said.
Bilateral relations have been close and friendly, and the two sides would continue to bolster cooperation in trade, environmental protection, disease prevention, technology, energy and innovation, among other areas, it added.
Taiwan and the Netherlands would also join efforts to tackle challenges posed by transnational crime, aviation safety and climate change, the ministry said, pledging to make more contributions to global peace, stability and prosperity.
Over the past few years, the Netherlands has become Taiwan’s biggest source of foreign direct investment, as well as Taiwan’s biggest investment destination and second-largest trading partner in Europe, the ministry said in a news release in July last year.
LONG-TERM ALLIANCE: Using the company’s virtual development tools would help reduce cost and spur innovation at the research institute, an official said The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) has partnered with Synopsys Taiwan to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors, with researchers being allowed to use the chip design company’s simulation tools, the National Applied Research Laboratories said yesterday. The institute is one of eight laboratories of the national research agency. The institute has signed a contract with Synopsys that allows researchers to use its simulation software — Sentaurus TCAD and Quantum ATK — free of charge, the agency said in a news release. The Synopsys Web site describes Sentaurus TCAD as an advanced 1D, 2D and 3D process simulator for developing and optimizing chip
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her