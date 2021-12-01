An assessment of whether Taiwan should participate in next year’s Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is on the cards, with lawmakers poised to pass a motion proposed by the New Power Party (NPP) that seeks action from the Executive Yuan after multiple countries have mulled diplomatic boycotts over allegations of human rights violations in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
China has never ceased its oppression of and military threats against Taiwan, the NPP caucus said in a written statement, adding that from 1991 to last year, 600 Taiwanese have disappeared in China for unknown reasons.
Beijing since last year has vowed to sanction “Taiwanese independence diehards,” the party said.
Photo: CNA
“The government should cautiously assess the safety of Taiwanese athletes if they are to compete in Beijing next year under strained cross-strait relations,” the NPP said. “As human rights advocates in Taiwan and abroad have called for countries around the world to follow the ‘no rights, no Games’ principle, we urge the Executive Yuan to closely monitor whether other countries are to boycott the Winter Olympic Games and take appropriate action.”
The European Parliament in July passed a resolution asking EU officials to decline invitations to attend the Winter Olympics unless the human rights situations in Hong Kong and among Uighur Muslims improves, the NPP said.
China denies all accusations of abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
In February, the Canadian House of Commons voted 266-0 over a motion calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Olympics from Beijing if the inhuman treatment of Uighurs continues, the NPP said.
In a letter to the IOC last month, US Senator Marco Rubio and US Representative Chris Smith urged it to postpone the Games and bar the Chinese team from participating, and that the “IOC has a moral obligation to reject the People’s Republic of China’s participation in the Games.”
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May called for a diplomatic boycott of the Games, saying that the moral authority of heads of state would be questioned if they were to travel to China in light of an ongoing “genocide” in Xinjiang.
Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) yesterday ruled that the NPP’s motion be negotiated among legislators before it is voted on at the second reading.
It would not require a vote at the third reading.
In other news, NPP lawmakers said that they disagree with the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) decision to boycott a review of the government’s budget for next year, saying that it would be an imperfect way to oversee spending.
The KMT on Monday halted a review of the budget in all legislative committees after accusing the Executive Yuan of contravening the principle of administrative neutrality by using public funds to campaign against referendums set for Dec.18.
“The right way to oversee government spending is to complete the review of the budget before the constitutional deadline,” NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said, adding that government agencies cannot operate without funding and a boycott would not change that.
“Referendums are for people to express their opinions and people should make informed decisions based on the facts,” Wang said. “The government should not mobilize people to vote in the referendums and operations at the Legislative Yuan should not be disrupted by the referendums, either.”
NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that the government should remain neutral in regards to the referendums, adding that government agencies, such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Council of Agriculture, should provide accurate information so that voters can make the right decisions at the polls.
LONG-TERM ALLIANCE: Using the company’s virtual development tools would help reduce cost and spur innovation at the research institute, an official said The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) has partnered with Synopsys Taiwan to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors, with researchers being allowed to use the chip design company’s simulation tools, the National Applied Research Laboratories said yesterday. The institute is one of eight laboratories of the national research agency. The institute has signed a contract with Synopsys that allows researchers to use its simulation software — Sentaurus TCAD and Quantum ATK — free of charge, the agency said in a news release. The Synopsys Web site describes Sentaurus TCAD as an advanced 1D, 2D and 3D process simulator for developing and optimizing chip
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her