An Indonesian doctoral student and caregiver on Sunday each won NT$20,000 at a ceremony in Taipei for a short video contest aimed at sharing information about Taiwan with people in their homeland.
Triwandi Januar, 27, who studies at a university in Taoyuan, won top honors in the category for students and working professionals for his three-minute video aimed at motivating Indonesians to study in Taiwan.
“We are comfortable studying in Taiwan because there are a lot of scholarships that the Taiwan government offers to us. That’s why I made the video,” Triwandi said.
Living in Taiwan since September 2017, Triwandi said he graduated with a master’s degree while on a scholarship and is now completing his doctorate, also on a scholarship.
The process for Indonesian students to study in Taiwan is not complicated, and the two countries’ representative offices would help with passport and visa applications, he said.
Another benefit for Indonesians studying in Taiwan is that Taiwan is Muslim-friendly and has prayer rooms in many locations, Triwandi said.
“My Taiwanese friends are quite open-minded and accept me and my faith. I have to pray five times a day and my Taiwanese friends all accept it,” he said.
The competition, which was organized by the Indonesia Economic and Trade Office to Taipei (IETO), also had a category for migrant workers, which was won by Suci Puspitasari, a caregiver from New Taipei City.
She took the top prize for her 2 minute, 50 second video about traveling from Taichung to Chiayi City to visit its sights and landmarks.
However, Suci was not able to attend the awards ceremony, because her employers would not agree to give her a day off work.
Her prize and the NT$20,000 award was accepted on her behalf by her younger cousin, a factory worker from Taichung named Maru.
Suci’s video featured scenes and information on Alishan National Forest Recreation Area (阿里山國家森林遊樂區) and the Wenhua Road Night Market in Chiayi City, and invited migrant workers to visit Taiwan.
Budi Santoso, head of IETO, said that the main objective of the competition was to give Indonesians in Taiwan the opportunity to contribute to protecting Indonesian citizens and help them assimilate into Taiwanese society.
LONG-TERM ALLIANCE: Using the company’s virtual development tools would help reduce cost and spur innovation at the research institute, an official said The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) has partnered with Synopsys Taiwan to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors, with researchers being allowed to use the chip design company’s simulation tools, the National Applied Research Laboratories said yesterday. The institute is one of eight laboratories of the national research agency. The institute has signed a contract with Synopsys that allows researchers to use its simulation software — Sentaurus TCAD and Quantum ATK — free of charge, the agency said in a news release. The Synopsys Web site describes Sentaurus TCAD as an advanced 1D, 2D and 3D process simulator for developing and optimizing chip
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her