Copilot completes NT$800,000 fine payments after breaking quarantine

Staff writer, with CNA





A copilot at a Taiwanese airline has finished paying a fine of NT$800,000 (US$28,767) for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules earlier this year, the Taipei branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency said on Monday.

The copilot, surnamed Chung (鐘), was found to have left his home three times during quarantine after returning from flight assignments in January and February, and was fined NT$800,000 by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in May, the agency said in a statement.

As Chung did not pay the fine within the seven-day deadline, the case was referred to the agency’s Taipei branch, the agency said.

After agency officers informed Chung that he could be barred from leaving the country if he failed to pay the fine, he agreed to pay it in five installments, which he completed on Friday, it said.

The agency cited Chung as saying that he had left his home to visit friends and buy food during quarantine because he was under a lot of stress having to deal with the endless cycle of flight duties and quarantine, and he deeply regretted contravening the rules.

Chung has been suspended from flying and had his salary reduced, the agency said.

People who breach quarantine regulations can be fined up to NT$1 million. Those who fail to pay on time are referred to the agency, which can seize their assets and ban them from leaving the country.