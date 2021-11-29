A referendum, by textbook definition, is a democratic right that provides people an opportunity to engage in public policy and express their opinions on issues of national importance through a direct vote.
However, how often do people truly let their voice be heard without their ballot being hijacked by political parties?
To be fair, political parties are not to be blamed. A responsible party in a democracy is duty-bound to make known to the public its stance on a matter being put to a vote. In the case of the upcoming referendum, each of the nation’s major parties has done exactly that.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
On the ballots on Dec. 18 are to be four referendum questions, asking voters if they agree that the government should ban the importation of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine; relocate a planned liquefied natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音); activate the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮); and hold referendums alongside national elections.
The Democratic Progressive Party on June 30 passed a proposal allotting a special budget of NT$57 million (US$2.05 million at the current exchange rate) for a promotional campaign urging people to vote “no” on all four items.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has called on people to vote “yes” on the two items initiated by its lawmakers, namely the proposal on pork imports and the motion on referendums, while saying that it respects and would assist the campaigning of the other two referendum proposals brought by civic groups.
The New Power Party said it is only opposed to the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, while the Taiwan People’s Party has called on people to vote “yes” on banning the importation of ractopamine pork and protecting the algae reef, while urging them to vote “no” on the power plant question and the motion regarding referendums.
However, there is no denying that the referendum has also become a political arena for parties to bolster their standing, shoehorn the electorate into stamping legitimacy on preconceived policies, or spin it as a vote of no confidence in the government.
This is where the role of a responsible voter comes in.
On complex issues that have been simplified to a “yes” or “no” answer on a ballot, voters have the responsibility to educate themselves so that they can independently form an opinion that truly reflects what they think of the issue.
Due to the large volume of information voters have to consume in a relatively short period before the poll, it is understandable that they often follow the guidance of politicians they trust in deciding how to vote.
This approach, however convenient, defeats the purpose of a plebiscite that claims the legitimacy of direct democracy and allows voters to have a say in the nation’s policymaking.
Conscientious voters must not waste the power in their hands by letting political parties tell them how to vote.
Fortunately, the nation, being a democracy, has a sound system in place to keep voters informed on the pros and cons of issues being put to a vote.
Five televised presentations have been scheduled by the Central Election Commission for the public to gain a better understanding of the referendum questions, with two sessions left to go, which are to take place on Thursday and Dec. 11.
Taiwan has often been lauded for its robust democracy, an achievement every Taiwanese should be proud of.
However, sustaining democracy requires constant effort, which includes voters fulfilling their citizenship duties so that they could be the true masters of the nation and not reduce themselves to marionettes of political parties.
Taiwanese actress Big S, also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) officially announced their divorce yesterday, stating the decision was cordial and that they would be raising their two children together. The statement came by proxy through the couple’s legal counsel, filed by both Wang and Hsu. Hsu and Wang thanked fans for their love and support, with the couple saying that fate had blessed them with a time of happiness, and that they were grateful for their time together. They said that while they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, they would continue a cordial relationship as
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
CCP IDEOLOGY: MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng said the CCP’s consolidation around one leader would shrink the space for economic and private endeavors Beijing plans to intensify its unification campaign, a Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official said yesterday in an assessment of statements by Chinese leaders, while stressing the importance of consensus among Taiwanese. At a conference on Chinese development and security prospects in the Taiwan Strait, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) noted key developments in Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rhetoric. Much attention has been given to the sixth plenum of the CCP Central Committee, which on Nov. 11 issued the party’s third-ever “historical resolution,” paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to retain power through next year’s leadership reshuffle, Chiu said. According
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her