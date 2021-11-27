Student beaten in road rage case leaves hospital

Staff writer, with CNA





An 18-year-old Taichung student who was brutally assaulted after a minor traffic accident earlier this month and hospitalized in critical condition was discharged on Thursday.

After being beaten and hospitalized on Nov. 7, the Feng Chia University student, surnamed Sung (宋), was discharged from the Taichung Veterans General Hospital.

The teenager was hospitalized in a coma following a serious assault after the car he was driving grazed a Maserati when switching lanes at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Henan Road in Taichung.

A Feng Chia University student, surnamed Sung, in wheelchair, prepares to be discharged from the Taichung Veterans General Hospital on Thursday. Photo: CNA

A dashcam video showed the student apologizing, but he was attacked and beaten unconscious by several men.

The suspected attackers have been identified as 25-year-old Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), the driver of the Maserati; the vehicle’s owner, 23-year-old Chang Tun-liang (張敦量); and 19-year-old Chen Chin-hao (陳勁豪), a passenger.

The trio were reportedly seen in the video angrily yelling death threats, while beating Sung.

They were arrested and held incommunicado, as authorities investigate them for attempted murder, offenses against public order, threatening behavior and intentional injury.

Andrew Shen (沈炯祺), director of the hospital’s Neurology Institute, has said that Sung had an intracranial hemorrhage and would still need to undergo rehabilitation.

Shen added that Sung’s auditory nerve and optic nerve were not damaged, meaning he was on the road to recovery.

Sung on Thursday presented Shen and other medical staffers with flowers and a thank-you card.

Sung’s mother also thanked the team at the hospital for saving her son.

She said that while Sung’s hearing had been recovering, the biggest concern was his eyes, where problems such as strabismus and diplopia had been diagnosed.

She added that Sung would need further consultations with neurosurgeons, as well as eye, ear, nose and throat specialists.