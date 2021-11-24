Taiwan and Saint Lucia have signed an agreement to boost employment and entrepreneurship among the younger generation in the Caribbean nation following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday in Washington, Ambassador to Saint Lucia Peter Chen (陳家彥) and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre signed the letter of intent, which pledges 5.42 million Eastern Caribbean dollars (US$2.01 million) in support of a “Youth Economy” program led by the prime minister.
The agreement facilitates the “turning of hobbies into entrepreneurship and skills into business by providing finance, training, marketing and mentoring to young people seeking self-sustainable employment,” the Saint Lucian government said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia via CNA
At the signing ceremony, Pierre thanked Taiwan for realizing its pledge to provide assistance to the youth and women of Saint Lucia.
“Youth Economy is one step in the pursuit of a dream to create a new economy based on technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, where young businesspeople will be participants and not merely observers,” Pierre said.
Chen said the program also aims to empower female entrepreneurs and integrate women into society through economic development.
“By building the capacity of aspiring entrepreneurs, enhancing business and employment, and fostering training opportunities in the post-pandemic period, Taiwan hopes to help dreams and aspirations become concrete and practical assets and goals,” Chen said.
The Saint Lucian government said that the signing ceremony signaled the Pierre administration’s commitment “to create an economy for the young.”
Saint Lucia is one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies at a time when Beijing has stepped up pressure on nations to isolate Taiwan in the international community.
