A special forces soldier who survived a fall of 396m during a training mishap in 2018 has been seen on social media using a powered exo-suit for physical therapy.
Three years ago, then-private first-class Chin Liang-feng (秦良丰) of the army’s Third Special Forces Battalion, jumped out of a C-130 plane, but his parachute failed to fully open, causing him to plummet to the ground.
The accident happened over Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung during the 2018 Han Kuang military exercises.
Photo: Hsu Li-chuan, Taipei Times
Although Chin’s brain and spinal column were seriously damaged, he survived because he landed in tall grass beside the concrete and asphalt surface of the air base and executed his parachute failure training correctly, the army said at the time.
Chin has been undergoing physical therapy at Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital, and has regained partial use of his limbs.
Jason Chin (秦天人), Chin Liang-feng’s father, on Nov. 14 shared videos on Facebook that showed his son in a robotic exo-suit made by Taiwanese cybernetics corporation Free Bionics Inc.
Chin Liang-feng could be seen in the videos standing upright and moving his legs with assistance from others.
“Holding your hands and helping you practice walking is an entirely different feeling than teaching you how to walk when you were little,” Jason Chin wrote. “This time, I am never going to let go and leave you to walk alone until you are ready.”
Chin Liang-feng said the exo-suit system is an experimental aid to correct his movements, and its continued utilization is still a matter of discussion at the hospital.
His goal is to strengthen his core so that he can regain as many functions as possible, he said.
He added that would like to be able to get in and out of bed without assistance before the middle of next year.
“My family has been a team to me; my parents are happy when I am happy and sad when I am sad,” he said. “More than anything else, I want to be out and about, and spend a night with my family.”
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
A National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) study has found that mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered better protection against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 than two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The combination led to a better immunoglobulin G (IgG) response and a higher level of neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant, NTUH Department of Medical Education director Sheng Wang-huei (盛望徽) said yesterday. The study, conducted from June to August, tested the antibody levels of 400 vaccine recipients 14 and 28 days after their second dose, Sheng said. Participants were divided into four groups — those who got two AstraZeneca jabs
China needs to realize that Western countries do not view Taiwan in a similar way to the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, former British prime minister Tony Blair said. “It’s important that we understand what China’s position is in relation to Taiwan, how deep this ‘one China’ policy is,” Blair said on Thursday in Singapore. “They have to understand that Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong, and there are very strong views on this in the West.” Blair added that the potential for conflict between the US and China over Taiwan is a “big anxiety,” and that the West needs