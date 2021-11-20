European and US politicians congratulated Taiwan on the opening of a representative office in Lithuania.
It is the nation’s only overseas representative office named “Taiwan” in Europe and the second one after the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, which opened last year.
Taiwan’s other missions in countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations use the name “Taipei.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Upon its opening, Vytautas Landsbergis, the first president of the Republic of Lithuania, visited the office and talked with Representative to Lithuania Eric Huang (黃鈞耀).
“The Taiwanese Representative Office in #Lithuania has opened today! We are very happy this day has come!” Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
“It is important to state that opening this #Taiwan office is fully in line with the #EU’s One China Policy. The EU has never signed on to the #PRC’s One China Principle. Big difference. We must not allow Beijing to impose their view,” German Member of the European Parliament Reinhard Butikofer, who chairs the parliament’s delegation for relations with China, wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
“Looking forward to developing all possible ties, despite that some big neighbors are very angry! That is their big mistake!” Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament and former Lithuanian prime minister Andrius Kubilius wrote.
“Our global community of democracies is strengthened when we lead with our values,” US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations, wrote on Twitter, lauding Lithuania’s leadership for standing up for “democracy from Taipei to Minsk.”
“I’m glad to see #Lithuania open its #Taiwan Relations Office. Free nations around the world must stand by Taiwan as a model of democracy in the #IndoPacific, & must defend one another from #CCP [Chinese Communist Party] pressure,” US Senator Jim Risch wrote, while referring to a pertinent resolution he introduced.
Risch and US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, on Nov. 5 introduced a resolution that commends Lithuania for strengthening ties with Taiwan, and encourages nations around the world to support Vilnius and confront Chinese coercion.
China condemned the move.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Thursday said that despite China’s strong objection and repeated warnings, the Lithuanian government still allowed Taiwan to establish the office, which has flagrantly violated the “one China principle” and Lithuania’s own political commitments when building ties with China.
China will take whatever it needs to defend the integrity of its territory and sovereignty, he said, adding that Lithuania should be responsible for whatever costs generated by its action.
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The