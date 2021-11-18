Taiwan has one of the lowest risks of corruption in its defense and security establishments in the world, a survey on corruption in national defense industries released on Tuesday by Transparency International found.
The anti-corruption watchdog’s Government Defense Integrity Index (GDI) gave Taiwan an overall score of 70 out of 100 and a “B” grade along with seven other countries, including the UK and Germany.
Taiwan and Germany both had an overall score of 70 and shared the No. 6 ranking among the 86 countries surveyed.
New Zealand topped the index with a score of 85 and was the only country surveyed given a top “A” grade.
The overall average of scores determines the strength of a country’s institutional practices and protocols to manage corruption risks in defense institutions, resulting in grades from “A” (low risk/strong institutional controls) to “F” (high risk/weak institutional controls).
Taiwan was the only one among 14 Asian countries to receive a “B” grade in the latest ratings; China had a score of 28, placing it in the “E” band.
Corruption risk is low in Taiwan’s defense sector with well-established and effective parliamentary oversight and sound external scrutiny of financial management, the GDI showed.
Its personnel management processes also contain strong anti-corruption provisions, it said.
However, it added that corruption risk is high for military operations in Taiwan and there remained lingering issues surrounding non-transparent defense procurement.
The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the ranking indicates that Taiwan’s performance in preventing corruption in the defense sector is on par with that of some of the most advanced world powers.
The GDI is undertaken by Transparency International (Defense and Security) based in the UK. The index is the world’s leading assessment of corruption risks in defense establishments.
The rating is based on a review of 77 indicators within five risk categories covering financial, operational, personnel, political and procurement corruption risks to provide a detailed assessment of the integrity of national defense institutions, the group said.
Transparency International previously released the index in 2013 and 2015, when it was called the Government Defense Anti-Corruption Index, or GI.
Taiwan was given “B” rankings in the 2013 and 2015 surveys.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a