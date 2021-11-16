Former legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) yesterday registered to run in the legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district, after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Nov. 4 tapped her to be its candidate.
Accompanied by party politicians and supporters, Lin filed the application forms at the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) Taichung office and paid the NT$200,000 deposit to become an official candidate in the Jan. 9 by-election.
Lin launched her election campaign dressed in a white doctor’s coat with a sash bearing her name.
Photo: Chen Chien-chi, Taipei Times
From 2016 to last year, Lin served as a DPP legislator-at-large.
A gynecologist by profession, Lin worked for many years at Chung Shan Medical University Hospital in Taichung.
Yesterday, accompanied by DPP officials and city councilors, Lin was also joined by former Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), whose recall triggered the upcoming by-election, and TSP Chairman Chen Yi-chi (陳奕齊) in a show of unity among the pan-green camp.
Addressing supporters, Lin said: “We will win this race so that this Taichung electorate district will have a new political environment.”
“In doing so, we will rouse up people longing for a fresh start in political landscapes across the nation,” she added.
“This race is not for myself, so that I can pursue higher political office, but it is for the DPP and the TSP, as we respond together to fulfill the wishes of the voters in this district, and for all Taiwanese who have expressed the desire to have a fresh start and politics that diverges from the past,” Lin said.
Supporting Lin were DPP Legislators Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) and Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅), who represent Taichung, as well as former Taichung mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), several DPP Taichung city councilors and representatives of several women’s groups.
Lin Chia-lung, who is also a former minister of transportation and communications, said that he would serve as director for Lin Ching-yi’s campaign.
“As long as it is a clean election, I am confident Lin Ching-yi will win this seat,” he said.
On Sunday, he rejected the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) claim that Lin Ching-yi is “a parachute candidate” with no particular local connections, citing their two decades as colleagues at Chung Shan Medical University Hospital.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a