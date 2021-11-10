The Taroko Gorge Marathon yesterday opened online registration to people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, race organizers said on Monday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual marathon that takes place in Taroko National Park and is normally held in November has been postponed to March 5 next year, with registration open until Dec. 6, the organizers said.
As the race is limited to 12,000 runners, participants are to be selected through a random draw after they sign up, they said.
Photo: CNA
There are 3,000 spots open to prospective marathon participants, while those interested in the half-marathon can register to be one of the 5,000 runners at that distance.
Another 2,500 places are open to those who would like to participate in the less-challenging 12km run.
While only those aged 17 or older are eligible to participate in the three longer races, an additional 1,500 spots are open to runners aged 17 or younger in a 5km fun run.
Selected runners must submit proof of vaccination with at least one dose of a vaccine recognized by the government through the event Web site no later than Feb. 13, the organizers said.
Once the information has been confirmed, runners are to receive a participation package that includes a bib with their runner’s number, which is to double as an entry pass for the event.
The organizers also said that children aged 11 or younger could take part in the 5km fun run without proof of vaccination.
The annual marathon, which was first held in 2000, has been hailed as the only world-class canyon scenic marathon by organizers and enthusiasts alike.
