Public employees’ 4% wage hike ‘lacks clear metrics’

By Chen Yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





An approved 4 percent wage hike for public-sector employees “lacks clear metrics,” the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center said on Saturday, adding that the government should devise a formula for wage hikes.

The wage increase was announced by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Oct. 28.

The amended budget for the next fiscal year sent to the legislature by the Executive Yuan calls for a budget of NT$16.1 billion (US$577.43 million) for public-sector salaries.

With each public-sector wage increase since 1994, the Executive Yuan has said that it was doing so to raise employee morale, respond to inflation and GDP growth, and keep pace with private-sector salaries, among other reasons, the Budget Center said, adding that increases have always been between 4 and 8 percent.

“Without clear metrics, we are unable to calculate anticipated salary changes,” it said.

“The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration should meet with the Examination Yuan to work out a formula. Such a formula should be based on representative economic indicators,” it added.

Regarding a budget addition of NT$1 billion for the pensions of 520,000 retired private-sector employees, which was announced by Su last month, the agency said that such increases should be decided based on a comprehensive plan that considers all of the factors, including inflation, that might affect retirees’ quality of life.

Budget increases should take into account contractor fees and other extraneous expenditures, which might otherwise cause overspending, it added.

The Budget Center said that the details of the salary increase, including the source of the funding, had yet to be finalized.