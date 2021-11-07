Taipei MRT eases mask mandate for eating, drinking

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





People would be allowed to temporarily take off their masks on Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said yesterday.

People would be allowed to remove their masks for eating or drinking in areas where that is permitted, as long as they can keep a safe social distance from others, the MRT operator said.

In general, mask wearing would still be required inside stations and trains, and those who contravene the rule would be fined up to NT$15,000 and banned from the premises, it said, adding that the rule update is in line with policies by the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Taipei City Government.

Passengers enter and exit a train at the Taipei Metro’s Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station on July 19. Photo: CNA

Designated street dance areas in MRT stations and MRT malls would be divided into segments to help people maintain social distance, the operator said.

Users of the areas would only be allowed to take off their masks while dancing, it said, adding that they would be required to scan a contact tracing QR code before entering.

Water fountains and some facilities for charging mobile devices inside stations would be reopened, with a limit of one user per charging station to avoid crowding, it said.

The Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, which is run by the MRT firm, would operate at a capacity of 16,000 people, it said.

The firm has added a “crowd traffic light” system to the park’s Web site, which would flash “orange” when the facility has 9,600 visitors, or 60 percent of capacity, and “red” when the crowd size limit has been reached, it said.

Visitors would have to scan the contact tracing QR code before entering, it said, urging visitors to comply with body temperature measurement and social distancing requirements.

Visitors would only be allowed to take off their masks when eating, drinking or taking a picture, it added.

The Taipei Arena Ice Land and the Taipei Metro Beitou Resort have removed their crowd size limits, but the resort would continue to operate on a reservation-only basis, the MRT operator said.

Visitors to the two sites would have to wear masks, except for when exercising, it added.