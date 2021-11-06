Ryukyu flying foxes might be making a comeback in Hualien County, with a study finding more than 50 after years of steep population decline has left no more than 200 nationwide.
The findings were announced at an event organized by the county government on Thursday as part of its campaign to preserve the endangered species.
Although relatively stable in Japan and the Philippines, Taiwan’s population of the fruit bat has fallen significantly to less than that of the Formosan black bear and leopard cat.
Photo courtesy of the Hualien County Government via CNA
They can still be spotted on Yilan County’s Turtle Island (龜山島) and Taitung County’s Green Island (綠島), with the most stable population on Taiwan proper in Hualien County.
Previous estimates had pegged the Hualien population at 29 to 50, although a survey commissioned by the county government has found a slight uptick, including in places where they had not been spotted for years.
Chung Hsiu-chou (鍾秀綢), head of the Society of Wilderness’ Hualien chapter, who has been monitoring the flying fox population, said that his team of more than 40 trained volunteers observed the bats countywide, especially in Hualien City, Jian Township (吉安) and Shoufeng Township (壽豐).
They were also rediscovered at four elementary-school campuses, including Hualien City’s Beibin Elementary School, where an event was held on Thursday to promote education about the bats.
Growing to about 20cm long on average with a wingspan of more than 1m, the Ruykyu flying fox is named for its face, which resembles a dog or fox.
Primarily a frugivore, it emerges at night to eat fruit, flowers and other plant material, although it also eats insects.
Illegal hunting used to be their primary threat, but now their most pressing threat is habitat destruction, the Hualien County Agriculture Department said.
Despite the threats, there have been increased sightings at the mouth of the Meilun River (美崙溪), the department said.
To protect its still miniscule population, the county is working with the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office to educate people about conservation, starting with the four schools, department director Wu Kun-ju (吳昆儒) said, adding that it hopes to eventually expand the effort nationwide.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had