Over 400 Taiwan books at Frankfurt fair

CULTURAL PROMO: A Taiwan Pavilion at the fair aims to present the richness and diversity of local publishing, film and TV content to world publishers, TAICCA said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) is showcasing more than 400 publications from Taiwan at the Frankfurt Book Fair, which opened in Germany yesterday.

The Taiwan Pavilion — offered online and in person — was curated in cooperation with the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the agency said.

Its theme is “To Live is to Create” (創作即生活．生活即創作), the agency said, adding that the aim of the exhibition would be to showcase Taiwan’s cultural brand.

The Taiwan Pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany is pictured on Tuesday in readiness for the opening of the exhibition yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency via CNA

Taiwanese visual artist Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), who in 2011 won the prestigious International Award for Illustration presented by the Bologna Children’s Book Fair and Fundacion SM, designed the main visual of the pavilion, the agency said.

The agency partnered with the book fair’s THE ARTS+ program to present the in-person exhibition titled “The Scent of Taiwan,” which was inspired by traditional medicine cabinets, it said.

Aromatherapist June Wen (溫佑君) developed five types of scents for the display to correspond with the themes of design, cultural diversity, cuisine, local traditions, and urban and natural landscapes, it said.

The section showcases 20 popular works, including comics such as Yong-Jiu Grocery Store (用九柑仔店) and The Summer Temple Fair (神之鄉), it said.

A total of 435 original works from Taiwan are included in this year’s lineup at the physical exhibition, the agency said.

As part of the online pavilion, organizers have produced a short video, titled “Taiwan’s Book Market” (台灣出版面面觀), to introduce international publishers to the local publishing industry, it said.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the leading trade fair for the international publishing and content industry, the agency said, adding that this year’s edition is themed “Re: Connect.”

About 1,500 exhibitors from 74 countries are expected to take part in the fair, which runs until Sunday.

“Reading is a daily activity that has not been impacted by the [COVID-19] pandemic,” agency chief executive officer Izero Lee (李明哲) said.

The Frankfurt exhibition is the largest book fair to be held in person this year, he said, adding that the agency hoped that its pavilion would present the richness and diversity of local publishing, film and TV content to world publishers.

The online Taiwan Pavilion can be found at taiwan-fbf.taicca.tw/2021.