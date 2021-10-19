Breezy Blue, the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) tourism train, is to be launched on the South Link Line on Saturday.
The railway operator spent about 10 months restoring the blue diesel-powered train, which first provided service to students and commuters before being outsourced to Lion Travel, which organizes railway tour packages.
TRA Director-General Du Wei (杜微) told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Pingtung County’s Fangliao Township (枋寮) that the agency hopes that the restored Breezy Blue would provide an authentic experience to railway fans as well as those with fond memories of riding the blue trains to work or school.
Photo: Chen Yen-ting, Taipei Times
“The restored blue train is the only train service in the country that allows passengers to open train windows and is equipped with electric fans. When the train passes through a tunnel, one can catch the light smell of diesel fuel in the air. You cannot have such an experience if you take the high-speed rail or light rails,” Du said, responding to criticisms of the service.
The Breezy Blue tourism train service is to be launched on the South Link Line because it is known as the “scenic railway,” he added.
Certain railway stations on the line are also gateways to other tourist attractions, he said.
“The railway station in Fangshan (枋山) provides access to a little known spot with a better view of the sea, while the station in Jinlun (金崙) gives access to a hot spring town,” he said.
The agency recruited experts on railway culture and aesthetics to restore the train, which is why so much time has passed before the launch, Du said.
Lion Travel managing director Andy Huang (黃信川) said that as of last week, 3,000 people had reserved seats on Breezy Blue tours.
About 80 percent of the reservations are for multiple-day tours, while the remaining reservations are for a train ticket and a guided tour, he said.
The tour guides are to wear khaki pants, which boys used to wear as part of their school uniform, he said.
Breezy Blue tours are likely to significantly boost hotel occupancy rates in Pingtung and Taitung counties, and drive growth in the tourism industry, Huang said.
“We have shown videos of the ... Breezy Blue train to Taiwanese living in the US, and they told us that they want to return and take the trains as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of easing,” he said.
National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism instructor Su Chao-hsu (蘇昭旭) said that Breezy Blue’s launch is significant, as the nation is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the South Link Line at the end of this year.
It symbolizes that the nation is entering a new era of railway service, he added.
Su recommended that the TRA transform the Breezy Blue tours into a sustainable business.
“People in their 50s and 60s might enjoy sweating a lot on the blue-colored train, because that is a memory they share, but younger passengers who are used to trains with air-conditioning might not enjoy the experience, especially when temperatures in southern Taiwan can reach 37°C or higher,” he said.
“The TRA has blue-colored carriages equipped with air-conditioning and it should use them in the summer,” Su said.
Besides the South Link Line, the agency should offer the Breezy Blue tours on other scenic routes, Su said.
“In addition to guided tours, the tourism train service should offer more refined services so that travelers think the trip is worth every penny they spend,” he added.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu