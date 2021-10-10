Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei’s (陳柏惟) bid to avoid being recalled yesterday received a boost from medical professionals led by former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀).
“We have collected more than 100 signatures from medical professionals who endorse Chen,” said Lin, a gynecologist.
“Most of them are based in Taichung or central Taiwan, while some are from other regions,” she said.
Photo courtesy of Chen Po-wei’s service center via CNA
The vote to recall Chen from his constituency — Taichung’s second electoral district — is to be held on Oct. 23.
People at yesterday’s event in the city’s Wurih District (烏日) held signs with slogans such as: “We oppose the revenge recall and support 3Q,” a nickname for Chen.
Other signs read: “Reject vilification — defend values of democracy.”
Lin said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is attempting to “assassinate Chen’s character.”
“The KMT has distorted the facts and is circulating misinformation to portray Chen as a bad person, painting a highly negative image to mislead voters,” she said.
“The KMT’s smear campaign has perverted the politics of our democratic society,” she said.
Chen is an earnest and hardworking legislator with a 100 percent attendance record at legislative sessions and committee meetings, Lin said, adding that his office has handled more than 2,300 requests from members of the public over the past two years.
Chen broke down in tears while speaking at the event.
Chien Chen-yu (錢震宇) — a spokesman for Sean Lien (連勝文), who is vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation — on Friday accused Chen of financial impropriety.
Chen owns a property in Kaohsiung and there has been a “big surge” in his savings, which have increased to NT$4.41 million (US$157,242) over the past year, Chien said.
Chen said that most of his savings come from election subsidies, which are paid to legislative candidates who garner a certain share of the votes in their district, as well as from a former job in the movie production sector.
“I am in my mid-30s. Having this much savings and owning property is not unusual at my age,” he said.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that