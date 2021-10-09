Autonomous vehicles are in the spotlight, although officials expect few roadblocks when investigating crashes involving such vehicles, the Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday as it launched a safety study.
At a session of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, Democratic Progressive Party legislators Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) and Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) asked board chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) whether Taiwan has a mechanism to regulate autonomous vehicles and prevent crashes involving them.
Lee asked whether the board has the technology and resources to investigate such crashes, as autonomous vehicles are very different from standard gas or electric vehicles.
The government lacks comprehensive regulations for driverless vehicles, Chen said, adding that the board is also keen to help establish a disaster-prevention mechanism to address battery fires in electric vehicles, including buses.
The development of autonomous and electric vehicles has triggered discussions worldwide about the hazards — potential and realized — they pose, he said, adding that the board in June discussed the issues with overseas experts in a videoconference.
“We have simulated how investigations should proceed into crashes involving autonomous vehicles, so we should have no problem completing such a task,” Young said.
“We also hope to be involved when the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications conduct tests of autonomous vehicles,” he said.
The board would focus on studying autonomous vehicle safety in the next few years, as well as standard assembly methods for tour buses and the management of construction sites along railway lines, Young said.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth
DEMONSTRATING ABILITIES: The country is sending aircraft into Taiwan’s defense zone before and after sunset in a display of its joint military abilities, an expert said China’s deployment of a record number of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on two consecutive days was a display of its joint combat capabilities, defense experts said yesterday. A total of 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including 24 J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Friday, the day China marked its National Day. This set a record for the largest intrusion since September last year, when Taiwan began reporting such actions. On Saturday, the PLA sent a fleet of 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, breaking the previous day’s record. The Ministry of National Defense said that 14