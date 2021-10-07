Hong Kong movie Drifting (濁水漂流) has received the most nominations — 12 — at next month’s 58th Golden Horse Awards, when the organizers unveiled the list of nominees for the leading awards in the Chinese-speaking world on Tuesday.
Drifting, based on a real-life incident that involved homeless people in Hong Kong, has been nominated in the Best Narrative Feature category, while director Jun Li (李駿碩) is competing in the categories of Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee told a news conference in Taipei.
Four of the film’s cast members have also been nominated — Francis Ng (吳鎮宇) for Best Leading Actor, Tse Kwan-ho (謝君豪) and Will Or (柯煒林) for Best Supporting Actor, and Loletta Lee (李麗珍) for Best Supporting Actress.
The film is also nominated for the Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Best Original Film Score awards.
A song of the same title is shortlisted for the Best Original Film Song award.
Three other movies received 11 nominations — The Soul (緝魂), The Falls (瀑布) and Till We Meet Again (月老), all of which were made in Taiwan.
The three films, along with American Girl (美國女孩), are the four other contenders for the Best Narrative Feature award.
In addition to Li, nominees for the Best Director award are Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪) for The Soul, Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏) for The Falls, Macau-born Clara Law (羅卓瑤) for Drifting Petals (花果飄零), and Malaysian director Ho Wi-ding (何蔚庭) and his wife, Hu Chih-hsin (胡至欣), who codirected Terrorizers (青春弒戀).
Scenic art consultant Frank Chen (陳新發), who has been in the business of creating sets for more than three decades, was named Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year at Tuesday’s news conference.
There are to be two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients this year — cinematographer Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭) and director Tsai Yang-ming (蔡揚名), the committee announced earlier.
A total of 573 entries were submitted to the Golden Horse Awards this year, up from last year’s 465, with a new category — Best Documentary Short Film — added this year.
However, with only two entries, the jury decided not to hand out the Best Animated Feature award this year, committee chief executive Wen Tien-hsiang (聞天祥) said.
The awards ceremony is to take place at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Nov. 27.
All the nominated movies are to be screened during the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival from Nov. 11 to 28, along with a wide range of new and classic movies.
The festival is to open with Terrorizers, which was filmed in Taiwan, and close with Keep on Walking: The Man and His Higher Course (行影．不離), a documentary about legendary director Lee Hsing (李行), who passed away at 91 in August.
This year’s festival is to pay tribute to Japanese director Shinji Somai, who died in 2001, by showing seven of his films, the committee said.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth