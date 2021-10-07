‘Drifting’ most nominated for Golden Horse

Staff writer, with CNA





Hong Kong movie Drifting (濁水漂流) has received the most nominations — 12 — at next month’s 58th Golden Horse Awards, when the organizers unveiled the list of nominees for the leading awards in the Chinese-speaking world on Tuesday.

Drifting, based on a real-life incident that involved homeless people in Hong Kong, has been nominated in the Best Narrative Feature category, while director Jun Li (李駿碩) is competing in the categories of Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee told a news conference in Taipei.

Four of the film’s cast members have also been nominated — Francis Ng (吳鎮宇) for Best Leading Actor, Tse Kwan-ho (謝君豪) and Will Or (柯煒林) for Best Supporting Actor, and Loletta Lee (李麗珍) for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is also nominated for the Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Best Original Film Score awards.

A song of the same title is shortlisted for the Best Original Film Song award.

Three other movies received 11 nominations — The Soul (緝魂), The Falls (瀑布) and Till We Meet Again (月老), all of which were made in Taiwan.

The three films, along with American Girl (美國女孩), are the four other contenders for the Best Narrative Feature award.

In addition to Li, nominees for the Best Director award are Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪) for The Soul, Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏) for The Falls, Macau-born Clara Law (羅卓瑤) for Drifting Petals (花果飄零), and Malaysian director Ho Wi-ding (何蔚庭) and his wife, Hu Chih-hsin (胡至欣), who codirected Terrorizers (青春弒戀).

Scenic art consultant Frank Chen (陳新發), who has been in the business of creating sets for more than three decades, was named Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year at Tuesday’s news conference.

There are to be two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients this year — cinematographer Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭) and director Tsai Yang-ming (蔡揚名), the committee announced earlier.

A total of 573 entries were submitted to the Golden Horse Awards this year, up from last year’s 465, with a new category — Best Documentary Short Film — added this year.

However, with only two entries, the jury decided not to hand out the Best Animated Feature award this year, committee chief executive Wen Tien-hsiang (聞天祥) said.

The awards ceremony is to take place at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Nov. 27.

All the nominated movies are to be screened during the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival from Nov. 11 to 28, along with a wide range of new and classic movies.

The festival is to open with Terrorizers, which was filmed in Taiwan, and close with Keep on Walking: The Man and His Higher Course (行影．不離), a documentary about legendary director Lee Hsing (李行), who passed away at 91 in August.

This year’s festival is to pay tribute to Japanese director Shinji Somai, who died in 2001, by showing seven of his films, the committee said.