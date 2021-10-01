French senator to lead delegation to Taiwan: ministry

By Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that Alain Richard, chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, would soon lead a delegation to Taiwan.

A report by French media outlet La Lettre A earlier this month said that despite pressure from Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), the French Senate Group for Exchange and Studies with Taiwan had scheduled a visit to Taiwan early this month.

The delegation is to be led by Richard and would include two group vice chairmen — French senators Max Brisson and Andre Vallini, it said.

The ministry yesterday confirmed that Richard would lead a delegation to Taiwan.

In the face of Lu’s repeated verbal intimidation and obstruction, Richard’s determination to visit Taiwan strengthened, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

Richard’s friendship toward Taiwan, and his commitment to democracy and freedom are admirable and touching, she said.

The ministry, the Taipei Representative Office in France and the delegation are working closely to coordinate Richard’s itinerary, she said.

The visit would abide by domestic COVID-19 prevention regulations, and be planned as a “diplomatic bubble,” she added.

Richard, a member of the French ruling party La Republique En Marche, has been a member of the French National Assembly and the French Senate for nearly three decades. He previously served as minister of defense.

Since becoming chairman of the Taiwan Friendship Group in 2015, Richard has visited Taiwan twice — in 2015 and in 2018.

He facilitated the French Senate’s passage on May 6 of a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, marking the first time the French Senate passed a resolution in support of the nation.