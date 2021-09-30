Backdate trainee teacher payments, ministry urged

DETRIMENTAL: The lack of an allowance for trainee teachers has a serious effect on their livelihood, as well as on their training, a federation of unions said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday applauded a plan by the Ministry of Education to pay trainee teachers an allowance, but added that it should apply the policy retroactively.

The ministry on Tuesday said that it planned to award grants for so-called “practical education training.”

From January next year, each trainee teacher doing half a year of practical training in accordance with the Teacher Education Act (師資培育法) could apply to receive NT$5,000 per month for up to six months, the ministry said.

The federation said yesterday that it supported the ministry’s decision, but that it should offer the program retroactively from last month.

The lack of an allowance for trainee teachers has attracted public attention, and it has a serious effect on their livelihood during the training period, as well as on their training, the federation said.

The federation last year joined a protest about the issue launched by student associations at several universities, and it also raised a proposal via Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) that the ministry provide trainee teachers with a moderate allowance, it said.

Taking the integrity of the 2021-2022 academic year into consideration, the federation said it strongly recommended that the ministry pay the allowance retroactively to ensure that trainee teachers can devote themselves completely to their training without worrying about their livelihood.

Additional reporting by CNA