CECC reports eight imported, zero local cases

ON ALERT: The CECC still needs to see how travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival affected the virus situation, but it plans to reveal eased rules today

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported eight imported COVID-19 cases, but no local cases or deaths.

Six of the imported cases are students from Myanmar, while the other two are from Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

There have been no new local COVID-19 cases for four of the past six days, which is a good sign, he said, adding that community spread of the virus has been steadily brought under control.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung attends the daily briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

While the center still needs to observe the effect that people traveling during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend would have on the domestic COVID-19 situation, plans to further ease restrictions would be announced today, Chen said.

However, wearing a mask is still very important, even if vaccination coverage increases, he added.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 16,189 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,415 were domestic infections reported from May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

Brides and grooms yesterday sit on chairs on the lawn at Promisedland Resort in Hualien County during a group wedding ceremony organized by the Hualien City Government. Originally scheduled to take place in spring, the ceremony was postponed until yesterday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Wang Ching-yi, Taipei Times

Additional reporting by CNA