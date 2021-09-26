The Taipei City Government is creating health and sports centers to improve the health of older residents, and would run a six-month pilot program to test the concept, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Friday.
Ko discussed the program at the City Forum of Health Promotion for Seniors, where he was invited to speak with men’s badminton doubles Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), as well as Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯).
Citing a 2019 survey, Ko said that 24.3 percent of Taipei’s senior residents have multiple chronic conditions, 63.7 percent live in apartments without elevators and 11.2 percent have health conditions that limit their daily activity.
Helping people maintain their health into old age and preventing or delaying the onset of dementia are important issues that need to be addressed, Ko said.
Taiwan’s population is aging rapidly, he said, adding that in his first year as mayor in 2014, only 14 percent of Taipei residents were 65 or older, but that figure has since increased to 19.62 percent and is predicted to exceed 20 percent by the end of this year.
People might face issues adapting to a fast-aging society, such as the possibility of working after the age of 65, he said.
Japan and South Korea have a higher percentage of people older than 65 still in the workforce than Taiwan, he added.
An aging and health research center was created at the University of Taipei following a suggestion by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文), Ko said.
The city government plans to set up three levels of senior health and sports centers throughout the city, he said.
Level A would include all-round health and sports centers, with one such center to be established in Xinyi District (信義) by the end of the month, he said.
Level B would be diversified health and sports facilities, one of which is being planned for the MRT Beitou Depot late next month, he said.
Community health and sports stations would make up the level C group, with such a center to be opened in each of the city’s 12 districts by the end of the month, he added.
The city government plans to run a pilot scheme for six months and review the effects before expanding the policy and setting up more centers throughout the city, Ko said.
Older people can maintain their health through daily exercise, so the city government would integrate its departments and resources to offer senior health services to create a better quality of life for senior residents, he said.
