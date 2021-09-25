Pygmy seahorse spotted for the first time near Penghu

Staff writer, with CNA





A National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR) team last month found a species of pygmy seahorse for the first time near islands in Penghu County, the institute said yesterday.

The pygmy seahorse, known as Hippocampus bargibanti, was discovered 30 nautical miles (55.6km) southwest of Cimei (七美), the southernmost island in the Penghu archipelago, during a research trip, the academy said.

It is the first time the species — which is beloved by coral reef photographers for its “adorable” appearance — has been found in the area, it added.

A pygmy seahorse is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Academy of Marine Research

The discovery indicates that the area of the Taiwan Strait where the species was spotted is suitable as a natural habitat for the pygmy seahorse, NAMR president Chiu Yung-fang (邱永芳) said.

The institute would continue its work to develop a better understanding of the area, which marine researchers did not begin to explore until last year due to strong currents and complex ocean floor terrain, she said.

During the trip, researchers used a small dredge net to collect samples from the seafloor, the institute said, adding that this is a common method of collecting samples from benthic zones.

Among the samples collected, the researchers found a pygmy seahorse, which was already dead, it said, adding that the animal would be used as a research specimen.

Pygmy seahorses have previously been found around Taiwan. According to the Fish Database of Taiwan, which is managed by Academia Sinica, the species was first discovered in Taiwanese waters in 2007, near Green Island (綠島).

Since then, pygmy seahorses have been spotted by recreational divers off northeastern, southeastern and southwestern Taiwan.

The pygmy seahorse is a tiny sea creature that measures less than 2cm in length, has a pinkish or yellowish body and usually attaches itself to vibrant corals, where it feeds on plankton.