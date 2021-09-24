Unclear climate policy hindering business: British Office

Staff writer, with CNA





Unclear government policy is the biggest challenge for companies when developing plans to address challenges posed by climate change, a British Office Taipei survey showed on Wednesday.

More than 83 percent of 588 domestic enterprises surveyed said they believe that business would play an important role if Taiwan commits to reaching its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2050, the report showed.

More than 65 percent of the respondents said that unclear environmental policy from the government is the biggest challenge they face when considering and adopting plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, followed by the difficulty of acquiring alternative energy sources in Taiwan.

Although the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) went into effect in 2015, the Environmental Protection Administration has yet to establish carbon pricing mechanisms, the report said, citing company representatives.

Carbon pricing policies normally include carbon taxes and a cap-and-trade system, under which authorities distribute emission allowances to designated companies that can be traded among them.

The report also found that 68.2 percent of the companies surveyed said they do not have a plan to invest in alternative energy.

More than 80 percent of the firms said the high cost might prevent them from adopting alternative energy, the report said.

In addition, 61.3 percent of the companies surveyed said they believe that electricity supplied by alternative energy is less stable than traditional sources of energy, the report found.

The report was conducted to learn about Taiwanese enterprises’ attitude on adopting climate action initiatives and the results could provide a reference for the public and private sectors, the British Office Taipei said.

The survey was conducted from July 2 to Aug. 2 among companies in the manufacturing, finance and service industries, the office said.