Northeast monsoon to lower weekend temperatures: CWB

STORM DEVELOPMENTS: A tropical depression in the South China Sea was upgraded to a storm, and was moving toward Vietnam, the bureau said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend with the arrival of the first northeast monsoon of autumn, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Taiwan would be under the influence of the monsoon from today to Sunday, bureau senior weather forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) said.

Cloudy days with chances of rain are forecast for Taipei, Keelung and New Taipei City, as well as the east coast, she said, adding that high temperatures would drop slightly to 31°C or 32°C.

Cloudy to sunny skies are expected to resume on Monday, as the monsoon is forecast to gradually weaken, she said.

“Statistically, northeast monsoons occur frequently from the end of August to the end of September. They facilitate the change in weather in the fall, bringing showers and lowering temperatures,” Chu added.

A tropical depression that formed at 8am yesterday in the South China Sea was upgraded to Tropical Storm Dianmu by 2pm, the bureau said, adding that it was moving northwest toward Vietnam.

The storm is expected to weaken after making landfall today, it added.

As of 2pm, the storm was centered 580km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, bureau data showed. It was moving west at 27kph, with maximum wind speeds of 90kph.

Another tropical depression system, which formed at 2pm on Wednesday, was off the southeast of Guam, the bureau said, adding that it was expected to turn north toward the south of Japan today or tomorrow.

The system could soon be upgraded to a tropical storm in the next few days as sea temperatures and a relatively smaller vertical wind shear are favorable for its development, Chu said.

As of 2pm, the tropical depression system was moving northwest at 24kph, the bureau said.