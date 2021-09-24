Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend with the arrival of the first northeast monsoon of autumn, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
Taiwan would be under the influence of the monsoon from today to Sunday, bureau senior weather forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) said.
Cloudy days with chances of rain are forecast for Taipei, Keelung and New Taipei City, as well as the east coast, she said, adding that high temperatures would drop slightly to 31°C or 32°C.
Cloudy to sunny skies are expected to resume on Monday, as the monsoon is forecast to gradually weaken, she said.
“Statistically, northeast monsoons occur frequently from the end of August to the end of September. They facilitate the change in weather in the fall, bringing showers and lowering temperatures,” Chu added.
A tropical depression that formed at 8am yesterday in the South China Sea was upgraded to Tropical Storm Dianmu by 2pm, the bureau said, adding that it was moving northwest toward Vietnam.
The storm is expected to weaken after making landfall today, it added.
As of 2pm, the storm was centered 580km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, bureau data showed. It was moving west at 27kph, with maximum wind speeds of 90kph.
Another tropical depression system, which formed at 2pm on Wednesday, was off the southeast of Guam, the bureau said, adding that it was expected to turn north toward the south of Japan today or tomorrow.
The system could soon be upgraded to a tropical storm in the next few days as sea temperatures and a relatively smaller vertical wind shear are favorable for its development, Chu said.
As of 2pm, the tropical depression system was moving northwest at 24kph, the bureau said.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two