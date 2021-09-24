Travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru are no longer required to quarantine at a government center, and from Saturday can choose to quarantine at hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The three nations are no longer considered “key high-risk countries,” as their COVID-19 case numbers have continued to fall, the CECC said, adding that no travelers from these countries have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past two months.
The revised classification would allow travelers from the three countries to choose where they stay during their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay for their accommodation.
Taiwan requires travelers who have been to or transited through “key high-risk countries” in the 14 days before entering Taiwan to quarantine at a government-designated facility.
The list includes India, Indonesia, Israel, Myanmar and the UK.
Travelers from other countries can also stay at a government facility, but must pay NT$2,000 per night, or at an authorized quarantine hotel.
All travelers must undergo three COVID-19 tests: two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at the beginning and end of the quarantine period, and an antigen rapid test between the 10th and 12th day of their quarantine, the CECC said.
The CECC yesterday reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections or deaths, adding that it planned to test a New Taipei City worker again today after previous tests were inconclusive.
Hon Hai Precision Industry on Wednesday said that an engineer at its Foxconn Interconnect Technology subsidiary in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), had tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid saliva test.
The employee, a woman in her 20s who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, later tested positive in a PCR test performed at a hospital, the company said, adding that health authorities had arranged for the worker to be isolated.
Six close contacts of the employee were also in isolation, the company added.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that the worker tested negative in a traditional nucleic acid test.
The employee’s sample was yesterday delivered to a CDC lab in Taipei, which found that only a single gene was positive, with a cycle threshold value in the 30s and a negative serum antibody test result, he said.
The CECC would likely test the woman again today, he said, adding that it would wait for the result before declaring it a local case.
The CECC yesterday reported nine imported cases: two from Indonesia, two from Vietnam, and one each from Austria, India, Kenya, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.
None had received two or more COVID-19 vaccines, it said, adding that six of them had been confirmed with the virus or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two