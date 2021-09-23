‘Humiliating’ remarks stir lawsuit against radio host

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Changhua County yesterday filed a defamation lawsuit against radio host Tung Chih-sen (董智森) for allegedly insulting the DPP during a broadcast on Tuesday last week.

Tung made the remarks as he endorsed Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung’s (張亞中) bid in the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairperson election.

During the conversation with Chang, who was Tung’s studio guest, he said that “keeping peace is the key to cross-strait development and opportunities.”

Director of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Changhua County chapter Chiu Chien-fu, center, appears at the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday to file a defamation lawsuit against radio host Tung Chih-sen for allegedly insulting the DPP during a broadcast on Tuesday last week. Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Taipei Times

However, he said that the DPP is afraid of approaching the issue and is hindering others from pursuing a “cross-strait peace agreement,” which was proposed by Chang during an earlier televised debate with other chairperson candidates.

Tung said that the DPP has “no shame” and was threatening him over the issue, calling the party “utterly rotten.”

“We need not concern about this trash party, only low life-forms will join the DPP,” Tung said.

Tung’s comments were met with criticism online and from members of the DPP.

Director of DPP's Changhua County chapter Chiu Chien-fu (邱建富) yesterday led a group of party members in filing the lawsuit against Tung.

Tung insulted party members personally, and his remarks are aimed at deepening the division in Taiwanese society, Chiu said at the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office.

“DPP members are outraged by Tung’s words. We must stand up to defend our honor and personal dignity,” Chiu said.

Refering to the term “lower life-forms” being used to describe animals, member’s of Chiu’s group, who had a goose and a dog with them, said: “Animals are innocent, Tung must apologize.”

Chiu said they are seeking financial compensation of NT$1 million (US$35,995) for each of the plaintiffs.

In the early history of the DPP, members have lost their lives while upholding the party’s ideals, Chiu said, adding: “Only because of them, Taiwan has a free and democratic society.”

Tung and other pro-China figures have not condemned China’s ban on Taiwanese fruit imports or Beijing’s military jets intruding into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, he said.

The lawsuit came after DPP spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) last week said: “Tung has abused the freedom of speech we have in Taiwan, and he should apologize to the public.”

“Broadcast media ... should not be used as tools to humiliate others,” Hsieh said.

Meanwhile, DPP members in Tainan and Keelung also filed judicial complaints, saying that Tung’s comments were discriminatory.