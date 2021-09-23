NPP caucus urges deeper aircrew rule investigation

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Executive Yuan should investigate the procedures that led to relaxed quarantine rules for aircrew members earlier this year, as key information remain missing in an investigative report released last week, the New Power Party (NPP) legislative caucus said yesterday.

Following requests from all legislative caucuses, the Cabinet in June launched an investigation into procedures that led to the implementation of the so-called “three-plus-11” disease prevention policy, which required aircrew members to quarantine for three days and observe their health for another 11 upon entering Taiwan.

The regulation is suspected to have led to a domestic outbreak of COVID-19 with nearly 15,000 cases and 800 deaths since May.

New Power Party legislators Chen Jiau-hua, left, Claire Wang and Chiu Hsien-chih hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday, calling on the government to investigate the procedures that led to relaxed quarantine rules for aircrew members earlier this year. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

However, the 12-page investigative report, which was unveiled at a plenary session on Friday last week, did not appease opposition lawmakers.

“I was stunned when I received the report last week, because it did not include the minutes of meetings on April 9 and 13, in which the three-plus-11 policy was finalized,” NPP Chairwoman and deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said ahead of yesterday’s session, adding that she would request further investigation.

NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said that the report contains information that is different from previously disclosed information by the Executive Yuan and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Chen presided over the meetings, Wang said, adding that the scientific data that were presented to the panel and on which it based its decision were vague.

“The government is obligated to explain to the public the basis of its decision, so Taiwan can implement a clear and science-based disease prevention policy,” the NPP said.

The party also urged the Ministry of Health and Welfare to quickly administer two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to middle-aged and elderly people, citing the suggestions of public health experts.