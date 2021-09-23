Taiwan-Guam event focuses on school exchange

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan Office in Guam and the University of Guam yesterday held a virtual summit to promote educational exchange programs between the nation and the US territory.

The university has signed memorandums of understanding with Taiwanese institutions to develop light industries, electronics, and traditional and hydroponic agriculture, the office said in a news release.

The event was the second such summit since October last year and highlighted achievements in deepening Taiwan’s ties with Guam, the office said.

University of Guam president Thomas Krise participates in a virtual summit organized by the university and the Taiwan Office in Guam yesterday. Photo: CNA

Collaboration with Taiwanese universities would supplement programs offered at the University of Guam, which does not have departments covering the fields targeted in the cooperation, the news release cited office Director Paul Chen (陳盈連) as saying.

National Chung Hsing University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Chin-Yi University of Technology, Chaoyang University of Technology and Yuan Zhi University are the Taiwanese schools involved in the deal, he said.

The program would help Guam train students and staff seeking to teach these subjects, he said.

Civic leaders in Guam believe that the island should diversify its economy after its predominant tourism sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The collaboration would also enhance Taiwan’s understanding of Guam, which has the best-developed economy in the greater Micronesia area, he said.

It would also boost ties with the region as a whole, Chen added.

The initiative marked a milestone in the two sides’ educational cooperation, Ministry of Education Department of International and Cross-strait Education Director Lee Yen-yi (李彥儀) and Guam Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio said separately.

Taiwanese university representatives introduced their schools and recommended areas to which the cooperation could expand.